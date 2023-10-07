San Diego County hiking trails close due to incoming heat wave

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Popular trails in Eastern San Diego County are now closed due to an incoming heat wave that will take hold this week.
Officials from Cleveland National Forest announced that San Diego River Gorge, Cedar Creek Falls, Three Sisters Falls and Eagle Peak trails will
be closed starting Monday due to excessive heat.
The National Weather Service advises people to drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the midday sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors during extreme heart events.
"Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances,'' the agency cautioned.
Highs will climb into the 90s in the mountain and valley areas this
week, but will remain comfortable nearer the coast, meaning trails near the beach and bay are still open for would-be hikers.
For those that do attempt to brave the heat and head out on inland trails, CalFire suggests that hikers hydrate before heading out for their hike as well as bring plenty of water with them. In addition, hikers should wear light and cool clothing that has adequate protection from the sun. Lastly, hikers should remember to have a fully charged phone with them in case they encounter issues on the trail and need help.