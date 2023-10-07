San Diego County hiking trails close due to incoming heat wave

Cleveland National Forest closes Cedar Creek and Three Sisters Falls.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Popular trails in Eastern San Diego County are now closed due to an incoming heat wave that will take hold this week.

Officials from Cleveland National Forest announced that San Diego River Gorge, Cedar Creek Falls, Three Sisters Falls and Eagle Peak trails will

be closed starting Monday due to excessive heat.

The National Weather Service advises people to drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the midday sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors during extreme heart events.

"Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances,'' the agency cautioned.

Highs will climb into the 90s in the mountain and valley areas this

week, but will remain comfortable nearer the coast, meaning trails near the beach and bay are still open for would-be hikers.