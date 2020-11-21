What jobs are available in San Diego during the pandemic? There may be more than you think

Workforce Partnership says it helps about 10,000 people a month and they’re using COVID emergency funds from the state to get people back on their feet.

SAN DIEGO — As the holiday season approaches, some major companies are looking for help and hiring thousands of workers, some right here in San Diego.

Big box stores like Target and Walmart and other retailers like CVS & Walgreens are all looking to hire thousands of workers, especially during the holiday season. The United States Postal Service in San Diego says they’re also looking to hire nearly 400 seasonal workers, starting Saturday until December 18.

“We’re looking for people who love to work with the public. We’re looking for people that are self-motivated. We’re looking for people to deliver the holiday with our letter mail and our packages,” said Vanessa Lumpkin, USPS Human Resources Manager for the San Diego District.

Lumpkin says seasonal workers can also apply for regular positions at www.usps.com/careers.

The San Diego Workforce Partnership reports there are about 30,000 people in San Diego County who are unemployed or no longer collecting unemployment benefits.

“We have a whole team of career advisors that are standing by virtually. So, if anyone went to our website, workforce.org, they can connect with someone who will have their back, who’s in their corner. That’ll help them review job openings, brush up their resume and get the training they need,” said Andrew Picard, the Chief Programs Director for San Diego Workforce Partnership.

Workforce Partnership says it helps about 10,000 people a month and it's using COVID emergency funds from the state to get people trained in new jobs and back on their feet.

If you’re looking to be of service, Father Joe’s Villages is also hiring a hundred people, from entry-level workers to managers. For more information, you can go to https://my.neighbor.org/.