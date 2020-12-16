San Diego going all out with holiday lights during pandemic

If you thought the pandemic would put a stop to displays, it may have actually done the opposite.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, California — With a stay at home order in effect, people are searching for safe ways to enjoy the holidays. That includes looking at Christmas lights.

"It's something you can do that's naturally socially distanced," Bruce said. There are still plenty of neighborhoods that are continuing to go all out this year.

Olivia and Bruce Figured live on Valley Ranch Road in El Cajon, where they have hundreds of thousands of lights choreographed to music, from classics to current.

"Because this year needed it," Olivia said. "The community needed it. They need something to do, [they] need something to take their mind off of everything else that's going on in the world right now."

"We'll see kids get out of their car and start dancing at the top of the driveway," she added.



Similar scenes are playing out all over the county.



The Wixom family sent us a video of their display in 4S ranch.

We also received images from Chula Vista to Escondido, and beyond.

And if you're wondering about the infamous Christmas Card Lane in Rancho Penasquitos, those lights are still going as well.

Back in El Cajon, the Figuereds started working on their display in September and spent 2 1/2 months building and setting it up.