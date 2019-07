SAN DIEGO — A North County San Diego woman in hospice care got to live out one of her dreams Tuesday night. Mary McDonald took a helicopter ride over her hometown of Oceanside thanks to a group of Del Norte High School students.

After a quick rundown from pilot Kurt from Waverider Helicopter Tours, Mary was ready for lift off with her daughter and son-in-law.

News 8’s Shawn Styles got to go along for the very special ride and takes us inside the flight with Mary.