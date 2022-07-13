San Diego hotel workers threaten to go on strike

Mayor Todd Gloria, Council Members Stephen Whitburn and Raul Campillo say they stand with the hotel workers who threatened the strike.

SAN DIEGO — Hotel workers were joined by city officials Wednesday morning, calling for higher wages from the Hilton San Diego Bayfront Hotel.

A news conference was held outside of City Hall. Members of Unite HERE Local 30, which which represents hotel cooks, dishwashers, housekeepers and front desk agents, threatened to go on strike.

July is one of the busiest months in San Diego for tourism.

"As mayor of this city, I’m here to support these workers because those visitors to this city leave behind tax revenue we use to pave roads, pay police and fire and keep our libraries and parks open," said Mayor Todd Gloria. "This is a symbiotic relationship, that’s why we have to stand with our hotel workers."

Noemi Ponce, a DREAMER and nine-year employee at the Hilton, told reporters she was laid off during the pandemic.

"I could no longer pay rent," said Ponce. "I had to leave my home in El Cajon to move into a garage in Spring Valley. I now share that garage with my younger brother and my cousin, who also were displaced due to the pandemic."

She said she supports them financially.

Unite HERE Local 30 President Brigitte Browning said they've been negotiating a new contract with the Hilton for months. She said so far, they have been offered a 50 cent pay raise. However, she said at the same time employee parking fees are going up by as much as $20.

"We can’t say that tourism is back and economic recovery is here while hotel workers are still struggling to survive," said Browning.

"We need to avoid a strike and I believe we can," said Mayor Gloria.

Browning said workers will be voting by the end of the week on whether or not to authorize a strike.

The Hilton Bayfront sent CBS 8 this statement:

“Hilton San Diego Bayfront maintains a cooperative and productive relationship with UNITE HERE Local 30 and we are confident that we will reach an agreement that is beneficial to our valued Team Members and to our hotel. We look forward to welcoming guests and continue to provide them with our signature hospitality.”