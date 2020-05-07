San Diego Humane Society treats ailing bald eagle on Independence Day

It is rare for the San Diego Humane Society to admit a bald eagle, according to officials.

SAN DIEGO — On the 244th birthday of the United States of America, a bald eagle, one of the nation's patriotic symbols, was found ailing on the ground at the Barrett Youth Correction facility in Alpine and taken to the San Diego Humane Society on Sunday for treatment.

"The magnificent bird was rescued and brought to us by SoCal Parrots, after it had been observed on the ground for a couple of days," said Nina Thompson of the San Diego Humane Society.

"The bald eagle is dehydrated, has been given fluids and also been treated for mites," Thompson said. "While the prognosis is guarded, the bird's condition is stable in the critical care unit (of) our Bahde Wildlife Center."

It is rare for the San Diego Humane Society to admit a bald eagle, she said.