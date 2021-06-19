San Diego Humane Society offers 'paws'itive promotions

Families and friends can now see furry friends up close and personal after more than a year!

SAN DIEGO — As restrictions are lifting, more gems in San Diego are opening up, including the San Diego Humane Society! In fact, directors say more than 200 kittens have already been adopted since the beginning of the week.

Families and friends can now see rabbits, dogs, and kittens up close and personal after the San Diego Humane Society has been strictly outdoors and appointment only for more than a year.

"This is the first time in 15 months we’ve had our walk-in adoptions and now we are welcoming everyone back in person, so we are really excited!” said Kyla Hagedorn with the San Diego Humane Society.

Guests are now welcome back indoors to see all the furry faces.

“We have all types of animals; kittens, adult cats, dogs, birds and hamsters! We have a lot of hamsters, rats, we have everything!" added Hagedorn.

Adults and especially kids are loving it.

"I really want a cat again, so yeah, that’s what I want," said 5-year-old Ford Friend.

"I maybe just want three cats,” said 4-year-old Chase Friend, Ford's brother.

They are even running a Smitten Kitten promotion where you can have one kitten for $25 and the second kitten for just $5.

This adoption promotion will enable the organization to care for more than 6,000 kittens this year and it goes through June 30. If you plan to adopt, organizers say make sure to get there with plenty of time since there might be a waiting list.

"Adopt a pet! We really love bonding with the community and we are excited to be doing it," said Hagedorn.

The San Diego Humane Society is open everyday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and closed on Mondays.

You can see all the pets up for adoption on their website.