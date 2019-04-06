SAN DIEGO — A recent immigration study out of Syracuse University in New York shows a huge backlog of immigration cases.

Researchers say there are more than 6,000 cases pending in San Diego immigration courtrooms.

The downtown federal building houses eight immigration judges tasked with deciding asylum cases – a daunting task as researchers estimate their caseload is set to increase four-fold this year.

“In terms of workload for the San Diego immigration courts, it has really skyrocketed. This is just a tremendous huge volume for every to cope with,” said Susan Long, with Syracuse University.

The backlog has existed for years but is compounding with the recent flow of migrants from Central America.

Researchers at Syracuse University who study trends say San Diego’s courts are overflowing because of the president’s controversial migrant protection protocols -- better known as the remain in Mexico policy. It forces asylum-seekers to wait in Tijuana until their hearings. It also means they can only appear in a San Diego courtroom whereas before asylum-seekers could wait in the U.S. and appear at courtrooms across the country.

“There is only so many judges and so many hours in the day, and due process requires proceedings,” said Long.

Researchers found nationwide, only about 35% of all asylum requests were granted last year. San Diego and Otay courtrooms combined have approved less than 25% of cases in the last five years.

One judge approved just about 10%. Meanwhile, the backlog continues with more than 6,294 cases pending in San Diego and Otay Mesa.

Families waiting at migrant shelters in Tijuana told News 8 they had been waiting more than three months for their hearings. That is often longer than shelters allow migrants to stay – forcing many to start working illegally to pay for food and shelter as their wait continues to grow.

Migrants that have a credible fear of staying in Mexico can remain in the United States.





