SAN DIEGO —

A Kensington woman who is visually impaired will now be able to safely cross the street in her neighborhood. Two years after she says the city of San Diego promised to install an audible pedestrian signal at the intersection of Marlborough Drive and Adams Avenue, it finally did on Thursday.

Kelly Egan said the city promised to install the signal in 2017, but never did because, according to the city, it was waiting for proper equipment.

In 2016, Egan moved to Kensington and shortly after began asking the City of San Diego to install an audible pedestrian signal at Adams and Marlborough, so she and her guide dog Hope could safely walk through the neighborhood.

After the signal was installed this week, Egan had this to say:

"I'm thrilled. Thanks to the city. I really appreciate it."