SAN DIEGO — The U.S. Department of Transportation and Federal Aviation Administration today awarded nearly $4.5 million to San Diego International Airport for infrastructure improvements.

The grant, which will be used to mitigate noise pollution for residential areas around the airport, is one of 10 the DOT and the FAA awarded to airports around the state, totaling roughly $31 million.

The grant is part of the third dispersal in fiscal year 2019 of the $3.18 billion Airport Improvement Program, which funds airport improvement projects around the country. The DOT and FAA awarded $477 million across 276 grants to more than 250 airports in 44 states and the District of Columbia.



"This significant investment in airport improvements in California will fund construction and rehabilitation projects that will help maintain high levels of safety in U.S. aviation," said Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao.