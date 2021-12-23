San Diego International Airport offers tips for holiday travel

Holiday travel expected to be up by 25% this season

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Airports nationwide are bracing for one of the busiest days of the holiday season and it comes with a number of important reminders, especially as people deal with COVID concerns. Holiday travel is expected to be up by 25% this season.

San Diego International Airport wants travelers who will be heading home during the holiday season to be prepared before they arrive at the airport.

The airport is offering the following travel tips to ensure a safe and seamless journey:

Before Arriving at the Airport:

Check with the airline for any special requirements or information before the trip. Airlines have implemented COVID-19 health and safety measures for check-in, boarding, and while on the plane. Passengers should understand the expectations of the airline before arriving at the airport. A list of the airlines that serve SAN may be viewed at san.org/Flights/Airlines.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website has information on how to safely travel during a pandemic. Travelers should have a clear understanding of state, local, and territorial government travel restrictions, including testing requirements, stay-at-home orders, and quarantine requirements.

U.S. borders are open to non-essential travel. Travelers must be fully vaccinated before traveling to/from an international destination. If traveling from an international location to SAN, passengers are required to get a viral test one day before the flight departs and provide written documentation of laboratory test results to the airline.

SAN has an on-site COVID-19 testing option through Carbon Health for travelers wanting to get tested before a trip. Appointments are required and there is a fee for tests. For more information please visit, carbonhealth.com/covid-19-travel-clearance.

Parking & Transportation Impacts:

The Terminal 1 Parking Lot, Terminal 2 Parking Lot on McCain Road, Terminal 2 Parking Plaza, and Cell Phone Lot are open. Parking reservations may be made in advance by visiting the airport’s parking reservation webpage at reservations.san.org/SanDiegoBooking/. The Long-Term Lot and Curbside Valet Terminal 1 and 2 are closed.

On January 3, 2022, the Cell Phone Lot will be relocated to the Terminal 2 West Parking Lot on McCain Road. Due to the relocation, the Terminal 2 West Parking Lot on McCain Road will no longer be available to passengers wanting to park beyond the one-hour courtesy allowed. After waiting in the Cell Phone Lot, follow the signs to the exit, exit left onto Spruance Road, turn left on McCain, and then turn left at the light onto North Harbor Drive to head South back to Terminal 1 or Terminal 2 to meet passengers.

On January 10, 2022, the Terminal 1 Parking Lot will be partially closed and so parking will be limited. If parking at SAN, please consider reserving a Terminal 2 Parking Plaza parking space ahead of time by clicking here. Travelers may visit newt1.com for information on construction impacts.

The San Diego Flyer is a free shuttle bus service between the Old Town Transit Station and SAN. The electric shuttle buses operate seven days a week, with an average arrival every 20 to 30 minutes. Pick up and drop-offs are timed to meet the first and last Trolley, Coasters, Amtrak trains, and MTS busses with the first pick up at 4:45 a.m. and the last pick up/drop off at 12:30 a.m.

Once at the Airport: