SAN DIEGO — Sunday marked the final day of the San Diego International Auto Show for 2020. The five-day event wrapped up with a “Family Day” that featured special appearances by some superheroes in addition to the usual fun.

While the cars are the stars of the auto show, they took a backseat to a very popular superhero on Sunday. Spiderman quickly stole the show as families lined up for the chance to meet a real live superhero.

Spiderman wasn’t the only superhero on the floor for the final day of the auto show. Flash and Supergirl also made special appearances.