The Pentagon says the U.S. military killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite Quds Force, at the direction of President Donald Trump on Thursday. The rising tensions are making many people uncertain about what happens next.

The fallout from a conflict can hit home in a military community, like here in San Diego, where families could be separated at very short notice.

While 3,000 soldiers are being sent to the Middle East as a precaution, there’s no official word that any local Marines or Navy sailors have been given separation orders. A local retired Navy pilot, though, thinks our service people are getting prepared, just in case.

"I see a lot of activity at Camp Pendleton, MCAS Miramar,” said Capt. Steve Walker. “I see an increased number of flights around the base here. I think they're all getting ready in case something blows up."

Walker thinks Trump has shown restraint and supports his handling of the situation.

"Nobody wants to go to war,” said Walker.

Walker’s wife, Gae, understands the emotions of military families in times of crisis because she's lived it since her childhood.

"I just pray if the situation becomes more serious that our country will realize what amazing people they are, and respect them and honor them for what they will do,” said Gae Walker.

A UCSD sociology professor was surprised at the speed of the conflict's eruption.

"This was a bolt - out of the blue," said Professor Gershon Shafir.

Shafir says there's usually a step-by-step escalation of tension. This is more difficult to predict.

"Given that this happened so suddenly, in such a dramatic fashion, it's hard to anticipate what the other side is going to do,” said Shafir.

He noted the timing of the U.S. airstrike and the president's impeachment process.

"Anybody who can read President Trump's mind deserves the Nobel Prize or something, but I can't, but the timing itself is curious; might be telling,” he said.

