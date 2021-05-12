Family holds second Karina's Krew blood drive for 5-year-old battling leukemia

"She basically lived inside the hospital and to see her that sick was heart-wrenching," said Karina's mother Jessica Spiro.

SAN DIEGO — "Maniac, maniac!” said 5-year-old Karina Willis chuckling while petting her therapy dog, Confetti.

Karina has many nicknames for Confetti, yet the San Diego community is calling Karina a hero. In August 2020, she was diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia.

Karina’s parents, Rick Willis and Jessica Spiro, hosted the second Karina’s Krew Blood Drive at La Costa Canyon High School Sunday.

“I like it when they donate blood," said Karina.

"She has got a lot of personality and she will be really tired and get a transfusion and joke around and say, 'I got blood today!' and it's really cute. We are making the best out of it," said Spiro.

Karina has to undergo aggressive chemotherapy, which means she often needs blood transfusions.

"She basically lived inside the hospital and to see her that sick was heart-wrenching, "said Spiro.

Community members donated Type A+ blood for Karina and organizers said any blood type donation can help other children in need.

"All morning she was like, 'we got to get to the blood drive!' She was so excited to see who was supporting her," said Spiro.

Karina has received more than 30 blood transfusions and will continue to need more. People also donated toys Sunday to Rady Children’s Hospital to help other children like Karina.

"It's heartbreaking, obviously, but inspiring to see someone so young have such a strong will. She's an old soul in a little body and we are praying for her to get through this," said La Costa Canyon High School football coach and blood donor, Sean Sovacool.

Spiro said there had been 400 blood donations as of Sunday afternoon helping more than 1,200 people in need.

Karina’s family is praying for a full recovery for the little girl.

"We are so grateful to the community for supporting Karina and for helping children that need cancer treatments," said Spiro.

You can donate blood to any of the San Diego Blood Bank locations. If you donate by Dec.12, you can receive a free Comic-Con t-shirt.