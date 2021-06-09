San Diegans take part in several Labor Day events

Health officials urge anyone celebrating the holiday to use extreme caution when gathering with others and to wear face coverings whenever possible.

SAN DIEGO — It's been "pretty busy" this weekend at the San Diego International Airport, but not as busy as it used to be on a Labor Day weekend prior to the coronavirus pandemic, an airport official said.

"It's definitely picking up," airport spokesperson Pouya Abdomrasoul said. She added that Sunday was most likely to be the busiest.

Masks are required when inside the airport and on airplanes, the airport reminded travelers.

The weather along the coast and in some valleys Monday is expected to be a few degrees cooler than Sunday's temperatures, thanks to a coastal eddy forecast.

San Diego lifeguards and the National Weather Service were warning beachgoers of elevated surf, which can create dangerous swimming conditions, including a high risk of rip currents.

Parking lots at county beaches, such as the ones at Belmont Park in Mission Beach, were expected to fill up quickly early Monday morning. Beach parking on a holiday is usually tough to find even before noon, and traffic can easily turn into gridlock later in the day.

Local Labor Day events include a one-mile swim around the Oceanside Pier at 8:30 a.m. Monday at 200 The Strand North. The event is sponsored by the Oceanside Swim Club.

At 10 a.m., a Labor Day rally was held in support of essential workers at CVS Pharmacy, 3327 Rosecrans St. in Point Loma. The rally is sponsored by UFCW Local 135 and the San Diego & Imperial Counties Labor Council. The union workers are seeking a new contract.

County health officials urge anyone celebrating the holiday to use extreme caution when gathering with others, to wear face coverings whenever possible and practice social distancing.

Labor Day, the yearly national tribute to the contributions workers have made to the strength, prosperity and well-being of the nation, was first celebrated in the United States on Sept. 5, 1882 in New York City.

In 1887, Oregon became the first state to formally recognize Labor Day. By 1894, 31 of the then-44 states had made Labor Day a holiday when Congress passed a bill designating the first Monday in September a legal holiday in the District of Columbia and territories.

In his Labor Day proclamation, President Joe Biden wrote, "On this Labor Day, we honor the pioneers who stood up for the dignity of working people -- leaders like Cesar Chavez, the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., A. Phillip Randolph, John L. Lewis, Samuel Gompers, Frances Perkins and many more.