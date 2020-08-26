Two San Diego landmarks to be lit up celebrating women's right to vote

The California Tower in Balboa Park and the Convention Center Sails Pavilion will be lit up to honor the women’s suffrage movement.

SAN DIEGO — August 26 is nationally known as Women’s Equality Day. This year is especially special because it marks the 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote in the United States. San Diego is recognizing the day by illuminating local landmarks in colors of the women’s suffrage movement. Those colors will be gold, white and purple.

The California Tower in Balboa Park and the Convention Center Sails Pavilion will be lit up to honor the women’s suffrage movement.

The San Diego chapter of the National Association of Women Business Owners spoke with News8 about how important this day is. Felina Hansen, president of NAWBO is encouraging women to get out to vote this election. She said NAWBO is the voice for women, and they advocate for the rights of women at both the state and federal level.

Hansen said, “We need to support women, we need to support families, we need to make sure women have an opportunity to take care of their families and earn a living at the same time.”