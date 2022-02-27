7-Year-old San Diego Latina lands movie role, tributes her Mexican roots

From the San Diego streets, to the bright lights, most aspiring actresses hope for their opportunity to star in a movie. Airam Camacho has done it at the age of 7.

TIJUANA, Baja California — ‘Si se Puede,’ meaning yes we can, is what San Diego's 7-year-old growing star Airam Camacho is letting everyone know.

Currently she is working hard as she just landed a screen role in a movie being filmed in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.

“I’m doing a movie, that’s called Jaguar my Love,” said Camacho.

At the moment Airam is not allowed to give further details about the movie, but she did express her excitement for accomplishing her dream at such a young age.

“It's really exciting. I said, I don’t know, am I going to get it or not. Then I got the news and I was just super excited,” said Camacho.

However, the path to get there wasn’t easy. Airam’s mother, Arlette Camacho did not want to be on camera, but still communicated how proud she is of her daughter. She explained that they come from a low income family in south San Diego and raised Airam on her own.

With the struggles of being a single mother, Arlette found herself crossing the border everyday for work. All with the intent to provide for her daughter and make sure Airam got the opportunity to reach her dream.

“We started from the bottom, now we are here. Kind of like the song. So I'm very proud and I'm so excited for this little girl. It’s not always the rich or the selected group,” said Arlette.

Despite all of it, the two began to participate in mini-Mexican pageants, Airam was even attending acting classes at the age of five. As she continued to work hard and attended competitions, Airam got scouted by movie producers and earned her first role.

However, as the young star grows famous, Airam remains humble and proud to represent her roots while promoting Latino representation.

“Do not stop from doing the things that you like,” said Camacho.

The young star has even posed in Mexican attire called folklorico dresses. She says it's important for people to know she is Mexican American and is all about keeping her rich culture alive.

Once she finishes shooting her role in Mexico, her busy schedule will continue as her next project will be in a series on HBO Max.