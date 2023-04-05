San Diego law enforcement debuts new evacuation warning system

The Hi-Lo system is a mass notification tool that rapidly communicates urgent warnings and instructions in the event of natural disasters and extreme emergencies.

SAN DIEGO — Seconds count in an emergency. Law enforcement agencies across San Diego County announced a new warning system on Thursday morning that will “inform our communities of an evacuation order.”

The Hi-Lo system is a mass notification tool that rapidly communicates urgent warnings and instructions in the event of natural disasters, extreme emergencies and critical incidents. During the announcement there was a demonstration of the warning system that will be installed in all law enforcement vehicles.

According to a press release, “The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is dedicated to delivering real-time safety alerts in our communities. Our goal is to reach as many people as possible with our emergency communications. It is important to have a reliable mass messaging system to keep people safe and informed ahead of dangerous situations.”