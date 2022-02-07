San Diego law enforcement ramping up security for holiday weekend

California Highway Patrol officers have made 291 DUI arrests the first night of the maximum enforcement period.

SAN DIEGO — Law enforcement agencies are ramping up security this Fourth of July weekend. If you’re headed to the beaches, expect to find heavy police presence.

It’s all hands on deck for officers with the San Diego Police Department, who have set up command posts up and down the coast, ready to respond in the event of an emergency.

“It makes me feel a lot better just to feel police officers’ presence. So, like, if there was a situation where we need to have them here on standby just in case if there was a shootout or something like that, I would feel a lot safer that they’re here,” said Nickolaus Banda, visiting from Arizona.

Scott Wahl, San Diego Police Captain, says many officers are working longer hours and some are even working overtime during the long weekend.

“This is the super bowl weekend for the beaches. This is the largest crowds, the biggest turnouts, and our motto is ‘we’re always ready.’ we prepared for the crowds, we make sure we have the right amount of staffing, we have the right types of equipment,” said Capt. Wahl.

So far, California Highway Patrol officers have made 291 DUI arrests this weekend throughout the state. San Diego police say they will be heavily enforcing traffic laws to keep roads safe.

“We want to remind people that there is zero tolerance for drinking and driving. With all the rideshare companies out there in the other opportunities to do use different needs a transportation really know excuse to drink and drive,” added Wahl.

