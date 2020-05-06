Mayor Faulconer, southern San Diego Bishop call for continued peace at protests this weekend

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — As continued protests are expected this weekend following the tragic death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Mayor Kevin L. Faulconer was joined by Bishop William Benson of Total Deliverance Worship Center to discuss changes made this week to strengthen relationships between the community and police.
They also addressed the protests scheduled to take place over the weekend and ask that protesters continue to make their voices heard peacefully.
