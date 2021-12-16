San Diego leaders celebrate minimum wage in city reaching $15 per hour

The City of San Diego will receive a wage increase from $14 to $15 an hour, effective Jan. 1, 2022.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Continuing his efforts to get San Diegans back to work and support working families, Mayor Todd Gloria joined local leaders and workers Thursday to celebrate the minimum wage increase to $15 an hour, effective Jan. 1, 2022.

Mayor Gloria authored the City’s Earned Sick Leave and Minimum Wage Ordinance in 2016 while serving on the City Council.

"I am so proud that we have finally fullfilled this goal...while we were able to do that incrementally over time, the fight was always for $15 and that is the fight that we're celebrating," Gloria said.

In accordance with City and state law, all employees in San Diego who perform at least two hours of work in one or more calendar weeks of the year within the City of San Diego will receive a wage increase from $14 to $15 an hour.

Minimum wage for employers with 26 employees or more will also be required to pay at least $15 per hour.