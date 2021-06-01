Watch live @ 11:30 | San Diego leaders declare racism a public health crisis in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Chair Nathan Fletcher and Vice Nora Vargas want San Diego County to publicly and openly acknowledge the existence of racism by declaring "Racism a Public Health Crisis."
On Wednesday at 11:30 a.m., they will join with community leaders and racial justice advocates to announce a resolution and policy for the San Diego County Board of Supervisors to vote on next Tuesday.
On Tuesday, Fletcher posted a message on his Twitter page saying "Systemic Racism has permeated throughout our history to keep people of color marginalized."