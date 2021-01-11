San Diego leaders observe 'Day of the Dead' and honor those who died of COVID-19

Dia de los Muertos is a Meso-American tradition observed annually on Nov. 1-2 to honor those who have passed away.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego County leaders come together Monday in observance of "Dia de los Muertos" or "Day of the Dead" and to honor all San Diegans who died of COVID-19.

Chair Nathan Fletcher, in collaboration with Vice Chair Nora Vargas and Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, will host the 2nd Annual COVID-19 Altar De Muertos at the County Administration Building at 1600 Pacific Hwy, on the east plaza.

Dia de los Muertos is a Meso-American tradition observed annually on Nov. 1-2 to honor those who have passed away. The Altar de Muertos is traditionally decorated with bright yellow marigold flowers, photos of those who passed away, and other items of remembrance.

In Mexico City, celebrations are already underway.

A special recognition ceremony will be held on Nov. 2 at 6:30 p.m. Chair Fletcher, Vice Chair Vargas and Assemblywoman Gonzalez along with other community leaders, and the families who submitted photographs.



"The Altar is a wonderful Meso-American tradition that we have adopted at the County to recognize any San Diegan who has passed away, but this year, like last year, we are putting a special emphasis on the more than 4,000 San Diegans who have died from COVID-19," said Chair Fletcher.

The altar will be on display on the east side of the County Administration Center starting at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 1 through the evening of Tuesday, November 2. San Diegans are welcome to visit to pay their respects.

