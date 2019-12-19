SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A historic day on Capitol Hill is expected to come to an end with the impeachment of the president of the United States.

While Americans went about their daily lives, the House of Representatives for hours debated the two articles of impeachment.

Congressman Scott Peters, who represents the 52nd Congressional district, weighed in saying, “Republicans have not sought the truth. They have sought to avoid the truth.”

Dan Eaton is a legal and political analyst based in San Diego. He said a vote for impeachment must go to the Senate where the Republican have the majority – meaning removal of the president is unlikely.

“The two-third majority was put in to the Constitution to make sure there was something approaching a broad national consensus before a president is removed from office,” said Eaton.

Senators must take an oath to be impartial before an impeachment trial, but Eaton said, “Let’s be serious. Nobody really believes these senators are going to be impartial. Each senator is going to vote according to his or her conscience about whether President Trump needs to be removed.”

An Associated Press tally shows there are enough votes in the House to impeach him. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi kicked off the six hours of debate shortly after noon Eastern time.

Wednesday’s vote would make the 45th president only the third commander in chief to face the penalty of impeachment after Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton. Richard Nixon resigned before the House could vote.