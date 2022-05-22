San Diego LGBTQ elected officials Celebrating Harvey Milk Day

Milk was one of the first openly gay candidates elected to public office. He became an icon for gay rights; leading fierce battles against anti-gay initiatives.

SAN DIEGO — Harvey Milk would have been 92-years-old Sunday. Milk’s tenacity is something many people admire and his legacy lives on.

"He is our Cesar Chavez, our Martin Luther King, our hero," said a supporter of Milk.

Local officials and community members are celebrating Milk’s birthday and the tenth anniversary of the dedication of Harvey Milk Street in Hillcrest.

Bob Lehman, founder of American Veterans for Equal Rights said, "To celebrate what he started, the gay rights movement, it's an honor as a former marine."

"Because Harvey existed, he created an opportunity and serve an elected office. I'm grateful for the example he set," said Mayor Todd Gloria.

"Come out, be out. Everyone has gay people as a part of their family. Gay people should be accepted as everyone else," said councilmember Jennifer Campbell.

Milk lived in San Diego before moving to San Francisco. He was stationed here while serving in the U.S. Navy. He was serving on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors in 1978 when a former political colleague, Dan White, asassinated him at City Hall.

"He was murdered and it broke our hearts," said Campbell.

Because of his many San Diego connections, Milk has a bench in Balboa Park, a U.S. postage stamp and a navy ship named after him. He served four years in the navy before being forced out.

The ship was christened and launched in San Diego bay last year.

"We are going to live every single day in Harvey Milk's memory that we do," said a Milk supporter.

"We must always remember the shoulders we stand on and one of them is Harvey Milk," said another supporter.

Governor Gavin Newsom issued a proclamation declaring Sunday, May 22 as "Harvey Milk Day," adding "his legacy lives on in laws and policies that protect the LGBTQ community and in the hearts of generations of activists."