Amid slumping numbers, San Diego public libraries transition into the digital age

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Public Libraries are transforming to accommodate a new generation of library users.

From 3D printers to laser cutters to sewing machine courses to exercise classes and language lessons, city libraries are opening a new chapter on what libraries are in the digital age.

The change, however, comes as the department struggles to rebound from the pandemic.

According to numbers obtained by CBS 8, new users this past year have dropped to a 13-year-low, this just two years after a record-high number of users during COVID.

But San Diego Library Director Misty Jones is confident the numbers will climb as residents learn what their local libraries have to offer.

"It's a nationwide wide trend," said Jones. "Just like businesses are slow to come back, libraries are the same. People are still nervous but we're starting to see that tick back up."

Added Jones, "We have so much to offer and so many people don't know all of the things that we have."

In all, the city of San Diego has a total of 36 library branches.

What Do San Diego Libraries Offer?

In La Jolla, for example, adults can take a class in the ancient Chinese meditative exercise of QiGong while kids can sit in on bilingual storytime.

Branch manager Bill Mallory gave CBS 8 a tour of their IDEA Lab, one of eight in the library system. Inside the lab, members can print on 3D printers, conduct experiments on biology equipment, log on to Apple iMac computers, or use a laser cutter, all for free.

"The San Diego Public Library has done a great job of transitioning from just being a repository of books to a cultural center," said Mallory.

In Mira Mesa, there are more 3D printers.

Mira Mesa also has children's classes, and books in different languages that fit the culture of the area.

Over in Logan Heights, the library branch has its own recording studio.

While in San Ysidro, sewing machines allow users to create textiles and design clothing or make blankets and other items. There's even an outdoor movie theatre and a robotics class.

“There's something for every single person at the library,” said Jones.

Using your library card, you can check out internet hotspots, laptops, and download eBooks to your personal device.

You can also check out a California State Parks pass, which gets you into all state parks for free.

If you’re looking to earn your high school diploma, you can do that too.

The county library system offers the same option as well.

Not only that, but through the library's ‘Discover and Go’ program, you can access free tickets to the San Diego Zoo, Skateworld, and the ballet.

All you have to do is log in online, search for an opening on any given day, and the passes are yours.

Jones says one of the library's main missions is to create equity.

“I think of libraries as the great equalizer. They're a place where everyone can come regardless of their circumstance they can learn something new, they can experience something new," said Jones.

As for what the future holds, Jones says there's a concentrated effort to add more virtual offerings in this post-COVID era.

Still, those brick-and-mortar libraries aren't going anywhere.

In fact, a new one is scheduled to be built in Pacific Highlands Ranch next year.