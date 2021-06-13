San Diego Lifeguards doing more rescues with increasing beach crowds

As the heat turns up, the crowds are turning out at the coast to cool off, which is leading to more work for local lifeguards.

SAN DIEGO — With a water temperature at about 68° at Mission Beach, more people were getting in the ocean Sunday, but water safety experts say know your limits.

"People are able to stay in the water a lot longer, and they are cooling off, and we are busy we are making rescues up and down the coast. If you haven't been in the water in a long time, I suggest you stay shallow, don't go beyond your capabilities,” said Lt. Brian Clark of the San Diego Fire-Rescue Lifeguards.

It took San Diego native Tee White some time to set up a beach tent with her family to have fun in the sand.

Record #beach crowds packed at Mission Beach in San Diego as the heatwave warms the area ☀️@SDLifeguards made 26 rescues yesterday at Mission Beach and 11 so far today, and it is typically one of the busiest beaches. Parking lots are full @CBS8 @DeskEight @tyler_becker13 🏄🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/ZYhIEZFfm5 — Heather HOPE (@HopeNEWS8) June 13, 2021

"It was hot enough to actually come outside today. I don't feel like the world is ending anymore with all the crazy weather,” White said.

San Diego’s heat wave wasn't hot enough for Shawn Harnage from Tucson, Arizona.

"No, no this is nothing. I’m glad it’s not so dry and my allergies aren’t affecting me. I know how to boogie board and not get swallowed by a wave, so you just got to know how to recover,” Harnage said.

With the increased crowds due to the hot weather and early summer vacations, lifeguards remained on the lookout.

"We have some strong rip currents in the area, and those are the locations that we are typically making the most rescues,” Lt. Clark said.

On Saturday, lifeguards did 26 rescues at busy Mission Beach and had already done a dozen by Sunday afternoon.

"Fortunately, now we have our full summer staffing as of last Friday. We are gearing up to have a really busy summer, so we are ready.” Lt. Brian Clark said.

With so many people, there were so few places to park. Tee White said she had difficulty finding a spot. Clark said we may be seeing more people packing San Diego beaches due to some area pools still being closed.

“We are seeing a lot more people down in the water that might not be that familiar with the ocean and they are coming down to cool off,” Clark said.

Clark advises anyone to swim nearest a lifeguard tower for extra safety.

"It seems like there are more people now than before the pandemic you know in a way, people are just ready to come out,” Harnage said.