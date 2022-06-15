San Diego lifeguards give tips on how to stay safe while swimming in the ocean

San Diego lifeguards are stressing the importance of safety at the beach.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Fire-Rescue continued their search efforts for an 18-year-old man who was swept away at Mission Beach on Tuesday afternoon.

Woodlain Zachee,18, was still missing Wednesday evening. Lifeguards are stressing the importance of safety at the beach.

"When you get to the sand knock on the door of lifeguard station and ask where the most hazardous areas are and the safest areas are to swim," said Lt. Lonnie Stephens with San Diego Fire-Rescue.

He said to only swim in areas where you're in front of a lifeguard that can get to you quickly in an emergency.

"Usually the lifeguards see you if you're in a guarded area and are already sending resources," he said.

Authorities said Zachee was swept away in front of an unmanned lifeguard tower number 16. Authorities said only Towers 15 and 17 were staffed. Wednesday CBS 8 found out the city doesn’t staff all of its towers until the summer season, which is just days away.

Starting on Friday, Tower 16 and others will have a lifeguard monitoring the water and keeping eye on dangerous rip currents, like the one that proved to be too powerful Tuesday.

"Rip currents don't pull you under," Stephens said. "Rip currents pull you out. A lot of people, we see it all the time, we're trained observers, they begin to panic and once you panic all bets are off."

He said to relax and don't try to swim directly back to shore in a rip current. You should swim left or right which is parallel to the beach. Wave your arm if you're in distress.

A lot goes into becoming a San Diego Lifeguard. They must pass a 500 meter swim test in 10 minutes or less. Then they go through a regional lifeguarding academy where they're taught about the ocean and how to spot rescues.

"On top of that you also receive emergency medical training to perform first aid CPR," he said. "There are countless hours that go into the training and each and every lifeguard you see even the first year guard working on the beach."

There's a nationwide shortage of lifeguards. San Diego extended its tryouts to help recruit more staff.

Stephens said they're now at full staffing levels and ready for the summer season.