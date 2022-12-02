'The weather is perfect' | San Diego lifeguards increase patrols for heatwave beach crowds

Lt. Lonnie Stephens says this is where the rubber meets the road for lifeguards, as staffing is adequate, but they're patrolling more often and making more rescues.

Stepping up their beach patrols while using the same amount of normal winter staffing, San Diego lifeguards say they are making do with about 5 to 7 lifeguards, including a supervisor, per tower.

“Any day where we are met with challenges with crowds and heat, lifeguards will then, like I said we rely on our fundamentals," said San Diego Fire Rescue department marine safety Lt. Lonnie Stephens. "It is adequate, you will see lifeguards patrolling more often and making more rescues,”

Despite a packed parking lot at La Jolla Shores to packed places to sit on the sand, people kept flocking to the ocean.

Five cities in San Diego County set record high temperatures Saturday, the National Weather Service said.

The NWS reported the following records for this date:

Chula Vista at 93 degrees, breaking the 2015 record high of 87 degrees;

San Diego at 91, breaking the 2015 record of 86;

Vista at 90, breaking the 2015 record of 87;

Escondido at 90, breaking the 1971 record of 89; and

Ramona at 85, breaking the 2016 record of 83.

El Cajon tied its 1971 record of 89.

"Today is wonderful, it looks like it is summer,” said Chula Vista resident, Silvia Rivera.

The sweltering temperatures had many seeking a cool down in the water.

"Water temperature is hovering between 58° and 60° and as you can see it has not deterred most people from getting into that water,” said Lt. Stephens.

In addition to packing patience, Lt. Lonnie Stephens says bring plenty of water, a shade structure and wear sunscreen.

The tides were low, but rip currents remained a danger for swimmers.

"Because of the crowds there is an uptick in rescue, when you add more people, that typically increases the statistics for rescue activity,” Lt. Stephens said.

Marcella Jack, a surfer from Switzerland enjoyed catching a few waves.

“It was pretty good today, waves were great, and the weather is perfect,” Jack said.

The nearly 80-degree weather is a Winter dream that Jack says he will boast about to his friends in Europe.

A beach day in February made for fun activity for the Rivera family from Chula Vista.

"This is incredible to be able to have this weather here meanwhile we see other people freezing,” said Esteban Rivera.

Lifeguards say there have not been any major issues to prompt them to call in additional lifeguards to help with the heatwave crowds.