SAN DIEGO — Saturday was a big day for small businesses in America’s Finest City.

San Diego Made’s brand new factory is now open for business. For several months, the artist and craftsman collective has been hard at work renovating the 12,000 square foot space in Logan Heights.

The space will provide local artists and makers with safe, permitted studios to hone their crafts.

Saturday’s grand opening included a spring market showcasing over 80 local vendors who were selling handcrafted goods that have been made in San Diego.