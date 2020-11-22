San Diego Made Holiday Market helps support struggling businesses

Trevor Moore, Director of Events and Marketing at Grossmont Center chose the lot behind Target for space to allow for more vendors and shoppers.

SAN DIEGO — Many events have been canceled or have gone virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but local organizers worked hard to keep one that benefits small businesses going.

San Diegans are getting the change to shop everything made in San Diego this weekend

Another opportunity for local vendors to showcase their creations.

Shopping socially distanced and everything San Diego made. Each year the San Diego Made Holiday Market has a different home. Founder, Sarah Anderson tells News8 to keep the six-year tradition going to support local artists, makers and small businesses she needed to come up with a new plan that would fit COVID-19 guidelines.

“It’s been stressful, and we got lucky to be able to work with Grossmont, making sure we are all spread out and still have over 50 makers and vendors here,” said Anderson.

Trevor Moore, Director of Events and Marketing at Grossmont Center chose the lot behind Target for space to allow for more vendors and shoppers.

Nichoel Adams Dean is a full-time jewelry creator and depends on events like this to keep her online business operating. “Before COVID, I was doing five markets a week, now I’m down to luckily two,” said Dean. She says it’s been a challenge; she didn’t let three months of no work stop her passion and is thankful she gets to set-up shop.

From creating art, spending time together and supporting our town, it’s the little things this season that brings the holiday cheer.

You can shop at San Diego Made Holiday Market at Grossmont Center behind Target on these dates: