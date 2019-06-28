SAN DIEGO — The City of San Diego started its blue bin curbside recycling program in 1999. It became convenient and allowed San Diegans to become good stewards of the environment.

The city also made millions of dollars by selling its recyclables to China, but now, 20 years later, China is cracking down with new stricter policies.

San Diego earned about three to four million dollars a year in recycling revenue. This fiscal year, on September 1, recycling will become a money loser. The city estimates it will have to pay up to $65 million over ten years to send most of its recyclables to other destinations like Vietnam, South Korea and Indonesia.

The city said the move is unavoidable.

China has also imposed stricter contamination allowances, which means there is no room to accept an entire shipment of if non-recyclables and dirty recycles get in – something that happens all too often.



The City of San Diego is asking San Diegans to do their part by focusing on the correct items to recycle to improve the purity of the recycling stream.