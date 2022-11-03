San Diego man arrested after going for joyride on yacht, crashing into docked vessels

Joel Siam of San Diego, was taken into custody on suspicion of stealing the 60-foot yacht, according to a spokeswoman for the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — A man was taken into custody Thursday after stealing a docked yacht and joyriding with it before colliding with other vessels in Newport Harbor, police said.

Joel Siam, 38, of San Diego, was taken into custody on suspicion of stealing the 60-foot yacht, according to Carrie Braun, a spokeswoman for the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

Police were called about 9:20 a.m. regarding the stolen yacht, which was being serviced when it was taken, Braun said. Because it was being serviced, the keys were left on board. It was stolen when the person repairing it had stepped away, she added.

Siam allegedly crashed the yacht into multiple other boats, damaging at least two and perhaps a third while joyriding around the harbor before it eventually slammed into the sea wall next to the Lido Island Bridge, Braun said.

One person was injured on board one of the boats that were damaged, Braun said.

Debora Dolly, who was inside one of the vessels the man collided with, told CBS2 the force of the collision caused part of her boat to crash in on her and hit her head. However, she told the station she was not seriously injured.

No further injuries were reported. The extent of the damage caused during the theft was not immediately known.