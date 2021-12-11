'Dude, where's my car?'| San Diego man turns to social media to help find his car

Two days ago, Nile Webster drove his 2003 silver Toyota Camry to get a bite at his favorite sandwich shop downtown San Diego. But then he forgot where he parked.

"I was like, starving," said Webster. "I was jonesing for a sandwich from Mona Lisa down in Italy. And I get the number 11 caprese with prosciutto."

But when he started walking back to his car, he realized something. He had completely forgot where he parked.

For hours, Webster roamed downtown looking for a needle in a haystack, a silver Camry in a city full of generic-looking cars.

"I was like, maybe I parked on Ash and I was like, well maybe I parked on Fig," said Webster. "It literally felt like a labyrinth. Like everything, started looking the same."

After taking an Uber home, Webster took his situation to the Internet. He posted on reddit.com/r/Sandiego and the offers to help started to pour in.

Finally, one Redditor found his car parked at 5th and Beech. He snapped a picture and even drove Webster back to his car.

"I had a hard time sleeping that night just because it was amazing. Like, I've seen Reddit do that before, but for it to happen to me," said Webster.

It’s all happened to us but it’s easy to remember where you parked with your smartphone. Just tap on your blue dot in your map and set “Save as your parking location."

It’s defiantly a mistake that Webster won’t make again and is overjoyed that strangers will still give a helping hand.

"Like mind blown," said Webster. "There are a lot of good people still out there."