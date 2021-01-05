May Day car caravan rally held in San Diego supporting workers’ rights

'May Day" not only marks the first of the month, but it is also observed around the world to bring awareness of the rights and conditions of workers.

SAN DIEGO — Starting at Chicano Park for a day to shine a spotlight on the rights of workers often overlooked, May Day is taking on more meaning this year amid a pandemic.

Dan King is a journeyman member of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees supporting hotel workers like himself.

“They are going to work when they are Covid-infected but still having to work to earn a living, and many have not been working since Covid’s been happening, and we don’t want people to forget about them,” King said.

With his posters ready to go, King and dozens of cars drove off in a caravan protest for workers’ rights. Some honked all the way downtown in front of the major hotels.

"They are being overworked and underpaid, and with the pandemic, it's like their Covid rates are just growing, so we stand for them. We stand for their rights,” said Sahara King, a student intern with AFT, American Federation of Teachers.

The pandemic caused Oliver Crockett to be out of work as a stagehand and audiovisual tech for conventions.

"We have people in my industry that are learning and doing nearly the same job that I am and earning $11 or $12 an hour with no benefits while I have a full package,” said Crockett, who is also an IATSE 122 member.

Crockett mobilized with many across the county and world to get out the message that workers' rights matter. But will this effort make a difference?

"It gets publicity, I don't know how many minds it might change, but the publicity might change one mind which might do another mind,” Crockett said.

Supporters showed up united hoping this caravan rally helps demand dignity for all employees.

"We need to start making some changes. We need a whole new system where workers are not exploited,” said Sabina Wildman, USAS, United Students Against Sweatshop's national organizing director.

Pushing for job security, students with USAS had signs for Tammy and Ashley, two college healthcare workers, who were recently laid off in San Diego.

"Essential workers are not being treated with any respect or any dignity. You know, you can call them heroes, but at the end of the day, if they don't have a job, if they can’t pay rent, and if they can’t put food on the table for their family, that doesn't mean anything,” Wildman said.