San Diego mayor pushes council to pass his 'Ready to Rebuild' budget

SAN DIEGO — Mayor Todd Gloria said his "Ready to Rebuild" budget includes key investments to public safety. The mayor was set to make the announcement during a news conference at Belmont Park Thursday afternoon.

There have been a handful of shootings in the Mission Beach area recently. Residents and business owners have voiced their concerns.

SDPD has said they have increased patrols in the Mission Beach area, but they have also said they're dealing with a staffing shortage.

The budget for fiscal year 2023 begins July 1. The mayor said his budget fully funds all public safety departments, that includes police, fire, as well as lifeguards.

Mayor Gloria said it also includes money to attract more people to join the police force, as well as upgrades and investments to public safety equipment and facilities.

According to the mayor's office, council will vote on the mayor's budget June 13.