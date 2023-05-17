San Diego Mayor seeks funding to address homelessness crisis

Mayors from all over California, including San Diego, went to Sacramento to make their case for increased funding to combat homelessness

SAN DIEGO — Mayors from the largest cities in California met in Sacramento Wednesday to advocate for funding to address homelessness across the state.

Led by San Diego's Mayor, Todd Gloria, the mayors lobbied the state capitol to establish a more permanent fund to combat the state's ongoing homelessness crisis.

"Homelessness is solvable, but we need the resources to scale the projects and programs to have a lasting impact," Mayor Gloria said.

The goal of this visit is to call on state leaders and Governor Newsom to continue to invest money into addressing the homelessness crisis. Specifically, they’re asking for an increase in funding from the state and a commitment to making that funding permanent.

They’re asking for $6 billion over the next three years. That money will be used for emergency shelter beds, safe parking lots, and bridge housing programs.

The State of California has provided grants for local governments directly to address homelessness in larger cities, counties, and continuums of care.

San Diego's Regional Task Force on Homelessness is one such organization.

"These programs are working. We are connecting tens of thousands of people to permanent housing each and every year. We acknowledge it's hard..." Mayor Gloria said.

The mayors are expected to detail the positive impact of these policies as well as the results achieved. They have said with this funding, they can work on addressing encampments and ending unsheltered homelessness across the state.

They also established a sort of framework for moving forward -- they say increasing bed capacity should be the top priority. They also want things like land use waivers, to be able to build projects quickly.