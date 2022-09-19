San Diego mayor tours new sidewalk in Encanto neighborhood

This project is part of a larger effort by Mayor Gloria and the City's Transportation Department to repair and add to the more than 5000 miles of sidewalk.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria toured new sidewalk construction Monday in Encanto near Pagel Place and Cielo Drive, addressing a lack of sidewalks in communities that his office says is a safety risk for kids heading to school.

The mayor said the new sidewalk fulfills a need identified by the District 4 Council President Pro Tem Monica Montgomery Steppe to make it easier for differently-abled residents to move about their neighborhood.

The mayor says the city has made an unprecedented commitment to address sidewalk repairs like these as part of the largest infrastructure investment in the city's history.

"This is the convergence of our prioritization, policies and people -- what I mean by that is, in our city budget that was adopted over the summer we committed to making one of the largest investment in city history infrastructure and the results are what you see today," Mayor Gloria said.

With construction beginning last July, the project provides approximately 600 feet of sidewalk, reconstructs 200 feet of roadway and includes a retaining wall for erosion control. It also improves pedestrian access to transit stops on Woodman Street, promotes walking and public transit as viable alternative modes of travel, and improves traffic safety for all modes of transportation by reconstructing the nearby deteriorated roadway.

