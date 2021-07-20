San Diego mayor to announce state funding earmarked to combat homelessness, repair Ocean Beach pier, more

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria along with State Senate Pro Tem Toni Atkins and other elected officials will hold a press conference Wednesday to announce an influx of cash coming from the state. Programs in San Diego will receive millions of dollars thanks to the state budget signed last week.
Some of the projects receiving the funding, according to Gloria's office, include:
- $50 million for San Diego’s Pure Water project - a multi-year program that aims to provide over 40% of the city's water supply locally by 2035.
- $27.3 million to combat homelessness - Gloria also put $10 million of his latest budget aside for use on the "homeless crisis."
- $18 million for clean energy storage at San Vicente Reservoir.
- $8.4 million for repairs to the Ocean Beach pier - the future of which has been in question for some time.
- $3.1 million for Chollas Creek - where there is a plan for a regional park joining the five branches of the Chollas Creek watershed.
The announcement about money for these and other programs will be made Wednesday at 9 a.m. from the Ocean Beach Pier.
The future of the pier has been in question for some time and a report on it earlier this year indicated repairs would be costly. Engineering firm Moffett and Nichol estimated repairs to the pier would cost about$8 million and would address the most pressing problems, but they also said the pier would continue to degrade.
