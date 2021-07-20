San Diego mayor to announce state funding earmarked to combat homelessness, repair Ocean Beach pier, more

The future of the Ocean Beach pier has been in question for some time and a report on it earlier this year indicated repairs would be costly.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria along with State Senate Pro Tem Toni Atkins and other elected officials will hold a press conference Wednesday to announce an influx of cash coming from the state. Programs in San Diego will receive millions of dollars thanks to the state budget signed last week.

Some of the projects receiving the funding, according to Gloria's office, include:

The announcement about money for these and other programs will be made Wednesday at 9 a.m. from the Ocean Beach Pier.

The future of the pier has been in question for some time and a report on it earlier this year indicated repairs would be costly. Engineering firm Moffett and Nichol estimated repairs to the pier would cost about$8 million and would address the most pressing problems, but they also said the pier would continue to degrade.

