SAN DIEGO — Some San Diegans will press mayoral candidates on issues that matter to them, despite the fact that some of them are not even old enough to vote in the election.

Hoover High School students in San Diego will host a youth-moderated discussion with mayoral candidates Todd Gloria, Barbara Bry and Tasha Williamson on Thursday at 6 p.m. Students plan to ask the candidates about transportation, housing and engaging with young people in the community.

"Hoover High School students will ensure San Diego’s next mayor understands the needs of young people so they can enact policies that help them thrive," said a publicist for the event.

Dozens of students spent the last semester developing a mock nonprofit. Thursday's discussion is the culmination of their hard work.

The free discussion will take place inside the small gym at 4474 El Cajon Blvd.

The primary is on March 3.

