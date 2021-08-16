San Diego members of Congress react to Afghanistan withdrawal

Both Congresswoman Sara Jacobs and Congressman Darrell Issa said troops should leave Afghanistan as soon as they can.

SAN DIEGO — Congressional leaders from San Diego were speaking out Monday about President Joe Biden’s decision to withdraw from Afghanistan. As the Taliban took over Kabul Sunday, the images from Afghanistan have left many people stunned by the chaos and by how quickly the capital was captured.

“If anything, what we’re seeing right now makes it clear that another five or 10 or 20 years of military presence, was not going to stop the eventual outcome of the Taliban retaking the country,” said Congresswoman Sara Jacobs, representing the 53rd District of California.

Congresswoman Sara Jacobs said the priority is to get people out safely, but she also wants to see rights for Afghan women continue and for the U.S. to engage the new leadership.

Meanwhile, Congressman Darrell Issa, representing the 50th District, believes President Biden mishandled the withdrawal but suggested he take a tougher approach if he wants to temporarily regain control.

“He could make it clear to them that when we leave and during this interim period, that any violence including the kind of murders they’re doing going house to house and pulling people out, would lead to an attack by our very capable airpower,” Issa said.

The Biden administration said it did have contingency plans in place for the troops to withdraw but they also emphasized that there were some things they just couldn’t plan for.

“We as politicians are the ones that are responsible for this failure, not the men and women who have served and continue to serve,” Issa said.

Jacobs also said even though the troops are leaving Afghanistan, the threat of terrorism like the U.S. experienced on September 11th has diminished.

“Al Qaeda is now much less of a threat. It’s a diffused threat and this is not 2001. We have better intelligence. We have better Homeland Security protections,” Jacobs said.

Both Jacobs and Issa said troops should leave Afghanistan as soon as they can. They also stressed how important it is to show gratitude to the men and women who accomplished the mission there years ago.