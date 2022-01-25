Mementos of late father reunited with Point Loma woman after theft

A stranger walking along Sunset Cliffs Boulevard came across some pictures and a funeral program and was able to track down the owner.

SAN DIEGO — Thieves who broke into a garage in the Point Loma area stole some precious items that one woman thought she would never get back.

Little did she know an insightful woman would help track them down.

A week before Christmas, Chenayle Hatfield's garage in Point Loma Heights was broken into. Her bike and some irreplaceable memorabilia inside her late father’s humidor were stolen. A month later and three miles away on Sunset Cliffs Boulevard, she was reunited with her father's memories.

“I absolutely thought I would never see those things again,” said Hatfield.

The mother was so upset she didn't want to tell anyone.

“It's just like grief itself by saying it out loud you are acknowledging that it is real,” said Hatfield.

A few days later while later Laura Saraceno was walking her dog along Sunset Cliffs Boulevard she looked down and noticed things scattered across the dirt.

“I thought you know they look like photographs I'm going turn them one over and see,” said Saraceno.

Each picture was of the same man, Brian Bragg, a farmer from east-central Illinois.

“It was a picture of him and my grandfather on the Harley together and they passed the same day one year apart,” said Hatfield.

A bag of grass seeds that were planted on her father’s grave when he died in 2019 ago from a heart attack while battling cancer.

“We had the picture of the frame my daughters made,” said Hatfield.

Saraceno thought the pictures fell off a car and asked anyone walking by if the pictures belong to them but no one claimed them. She dusted them and took them home.

“I was brainstorming 'how am I going to find out who this belongs to?'” said Saraceno.

A month had gone by and Hatfield noticed something when she went to handle a transaction in Facebook Marketplace.

“I'm going through the Marketplace for something else and it goes to the message requests,” said Hatfield.

And an unread message request on Facebook had been sent a few days after the break-in was a note from Saraceno.

“Oh my gosh, like what!?” said Hatfield. “I was like 'how did you even find me?'”

Saraceno did some detective work. She Facebook messaged names in the funeral program and one in a card.

“When I looked her name up it said she was in OB and I was like 'Bingo! That's it,'” said Saraceno.

Laura said she had no idea these pictures were stolen, she just wanted to do the right thing.

“It just seemed precious to me and that someone is missing it,” said Saraceno.

Hatfield is grateful to be able to hold pieces of her father.

“To keep my stuff for over a month. I was so overwhelmed by her kindness,” said Hatfield.