Mexican national killed in San Ysidro border patrol shooting identified

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Authorities on Tuesday publicly identified a Mexican national who was fatally shot by a U.S. Border Patrol agent last week during a scuffle just north of the international line in San Ysidro.



David Angel Villalobos-Baldovinos, 30, died early Friday evening at the scene of the shooting near Las Americas Premium Outlets mall on Camino De La Plaza, according to the San Diego Police Department.



The events that led to the deadly gunfire began about 5:45 p.m., when Villalobos-Baldovinos allegedly tried to enter the United States illegally and was confronted by an officer with the federal agency, SDPD Lt. Andra Brown said.



When the agent tried to detain Villalobos-Baldovinos, a struggle broke out. During the fracas, the lawman shot the suspect once in the upper body, mortally wounding him.



The agent, whose name has not been released, suffered minor injuries during the fight, Brown said.



The SDPD Homicide Unit was called in to investigate the case, as is standard protocol in all instances of law enforcement shootings in the city. The findings of the probe will subsequently be reviewed by the U.S. Attorney's office, the lieutenant said.