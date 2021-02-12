Mission Bay water test to turn water red over the weekend

The City of San Diego is planning a red dye release to study the water’s circulation patterns as a part of a larger environmental project.

SAN DIEGO — People in the Mission Bay area will notice something different about the water starting Friday morning. The City of San Diego is planning a red dye release to study the water’s circulation patterns as a part of a larger environmental project.

If you see red water at Mission Bay over the weekend, don’t panic, it’s OK. And no, you don’t need to call authorities. City officials said the red dye they’re using is harmless and people can still use the water as they usually do.

“Folks are encouraged to come out and take a look at the red water. It’ll be kind of exciting, we don’t get to do this type of experiment every day,” said Keli Balo, City of San Diego Public Utilities Asst. Deputy Director.

To collect data for future water quality improvements and restoration projects, the City of San Diego will release a non-toxic, red dye into the water. A team of scientists will then monitor how the water moves throughout Mission Bay.

“As many of us know, some of the water coming from storm drains isn’t of the highest quality. So, by studying the circulation patterns in the bay, we can study projects that might help flush the bay with natural tidal influences and wave actions,” Balo said.

The flow of the red dye will be recorded using visual and drone surveys. The dye will be released into the bay from the Mike Gotch Memorial Pedestrian Bridge, at the Rose Creek inlet between Campland on the Bay and De Anza Cove. Balo said they don’t know exactly how long the water will remain red but finding out is all a part of the study.

“The dye that’s being used is safe. It’s safe for drinking water and it is anticipated to dissipate very quickly throughout the weekend,” Balo said.

The study is a part of the Northeast Mission Bay Wetland Restoration Supplement Environmental Project. Balo also emphasized that the red dye won’t leave any residue in the water or have any long-term effects.

“It won’t leave any stains on any of the environment, or on your skin or boats or anything,” Balo said.

Balo said the city hopes to complete the Mission Bay project and have a full report within two years.