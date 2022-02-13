San Diego mother and son fear for Ukrainian relatives lives

A San Diegan family is worried over the rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine. Saying things can quickly unfold and become disastrous.

SAN DIEGO — The U.S. State Department issues the warning as Russian troops increase military exercises on land and sea near the border of Ukraine. It's an issue so intense that many San Diego Ukrainians are watching closely.

Mira Rubin and her son Rio Rubin, a Ukrainian family living in Mission Valley are voicing their fear of losing her aunts, uncles, nieces and all other relatives living in Ukraine. All because Russian troops have grown stronger at the border of Ukraine.

“There’s predictions that within two days Russia can cause about 200 thousand civilian deaths. There’s nowhere to go, people can’t hide anywhere. There’s not bomb shelters currently,” said Rubin.

Mira took her son and family to Ukraine in 2019 and explains that during that time things were completely different.

“We have two wonderful children, they speak Ukrainian. We all try to visit all the time,” said Rubin.

Her son even recalled a happy memory of when he visited his Ukrainian relatives at a farm field.

“We were at a strawberry field,” said little 6-year-old Rio Rubin.

However, Ukraine is not as safe as young Rio remembered it two years ago.

Right now, Ukrainian officials say that Russia has positioned thousands of troops around three sides of Ukraine, causing cyberattacks, economic disruptions and their newest tactic–hundreds of fake bomb threats.

When asked why Russia might attempt to invade her country, Mira said, “It could be for several political reasons.”

Nevertheless Rubin adds that she will not lose hope. On weekends you can see her rallying in San Diego streets and asking the community to help by calling U.S. senators.

“There are a few bills that are also trying to get passed,” said Rubin.