San Diego City Council moves toward ballot measure to repeal free trash service

Council took first steps in putting an amendment to the 1919 People's Ordinance which ensures free trash services for residents

SAN DIEGO — San Diego City Council took the first step towards potentially repealing a 1919 city ordinance that ensures free trash service for homeowners.

Councilmembers voted to direct staff to meet with city labor unions so that the city can place a measure on the ballot to amend the century-old, People's Ordinance. The ordinance prohibits the city from recovering costs it incurs from trash collection.

"We are trying to enhance services," said Council President Sean Elo-Rivera during the June 14 council vote. "We want people to get bins replaced for free, delivered for free. Think about the impact this ordinance has on the General Fund and that we are working from too small of a pot to provide these other services. We are taking a 100-year-old policy off the books to be the city we want it to be."

Currently, as the law is written, single-family homeowners do not have to pay for trash pickup in the city while renters and those living in condominiums do have to pay.

According to San Diego's Independent Budget Analyst, the city pays $43.2 million dollars to collect trash from single-family homes each year.

From 2017 through 2021, nearly $173 million was paid from the city's General Fund for trash collection. If the ordinance stays, from 2023 to 2027 an additional $234.7 million will be spent to collect trash at single-family homes.

Council President Elo-Rivera and Councilmember Joe LaCava proposed the amendments.

They say changing the law would give the city the flexibility to invest in additional public services, and help streamline and improve current trash service.

The City Council voted 8-to-1 in favor of moving forward with a ballot measure with District 6 Councilmember Chris Cate the only one opposed.