San Diego native hosts 'Surfers Healing' camp for children with autism

A San Diego native is giving children with autism around the country lessons on how to ride waves.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Izzy Paskowitz, former professional surfer and the founder of Surfers Healing, believes it’s the salty waters of the pacific that can truly change the lives of young people. Children with autism, who may not have had an opportunity to experience the swell and learn to ride a wave.

"That physiological change," said Paskowitz. "That reflex when you put your head in the water, it just calms you down."

For the last 25 years, Paskowitz has been running a free surf camp on beaches from Hawaii to Virginia Beach.

Today, families with children on the spectrum got them in the water at Tourmaline in Pacific Beach with a surf instructor.

Though it might be scary to take the first few steps in the water for some of these kids, the therapy comes learning to love to ride the swells.

"That's the most amazing juxtaposition that happens from complete, your nervousness to this, glorious, most relaxed, happy, session," said Paskowitz. "This is what I was supposed to do and I'm blessed to be apart of it."