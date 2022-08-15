San Diego native needs help with photography school in Afghanistan

A Rancho Bernardo woman reflected on one year since the fall of Kabul and fleeing the Taliban.

SAN DIEGO — It's been a year since the fall of Kabul when U.S. military troops pulled out of Afghanistan.

Today, the State Department was pressed about broken promises from the Taliban, including not allowing girls to go to school.

Exactly one year ago today, Aria Raofi recorded a terrifying plea as she tried to escape the Taliban.

She dodged gunfire and witnessed people shot next to families and their children.

“I think, honestly, it's so surreal that it's already been one almost a year,” said Raofi.

The Rancho Bernardo native was in Afghanistan last year where she started a children's photography school. She was able to flee and now lives in Florida.

“You would be so surprised like how badly these little girls want education,” said Raofi.

Aria said the school had to shut down, but they fought to reopen it. Nearly 100 girls and four teachers go to school in hidden containers.

The Taliban still have not lived up to their promise of allowing girls access to education.

“It’s as simple as education, but yet, you're breaking generation cycles of suffering and poverty,” said Raofi.

Still shaken and afraid, Aria has not been able to visit Afghanistan since leaving.

She said the guilt weighs on her. One of her students was forced into a child marriage because the girl's parents didn't have money for food.

“I still feel like there's something I could do that I should do, and I must do,” said Raofi.

As she struggles emotionally, Aria says financially she needs help to keep the school open so she launched a GoFundMe.

“I want to be heard so I can raise awareness, and possibly have somebody to support me and helping those little girls,” said Raofi. “This is the only place where they have some kind of hope.”

Aria said she may have left the worn torn country, but she will not leave young woman like her behind.

“It's my obligation and duty to continue raising awareness and give them a voice,” said Raofi.

If would like to help Raofi keep the school open visit her GoFundMe page.

Since the U.S. withdrew troops from Afghanistan ... 100,000 Afghans fled their home country and more than half resettled in America.

Jewish Family Service of San Diego's Refugee Resettlement Team says it has welcomed 423 people from Afghanistan since last August.

They are one of four designated agencies in the county who provide assistance to help families relocate.