Two San Diego Navy service members receive newly refurbished cars from GEICO on Giving Tuesday

The two vehicle donations in San Diego are among 30 nationwide being donated by GEICO on Giving Tuesday.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Giving Tuesday was especially memorable for two local Navy service members who each received a newly refurbished car from GEICO and Caliber Collision.

The vehicles from GEICO were refurbished by technicians at Caliber Collision who volunteered their personal time to restore them.

“I am so happy, I could cry,” said Abigail Elkins.

The 21-year-old is a single parent of a 9-month-old daughter. Elkins is currently serving in the U.S. Navy and has goals to become commissioned as an officer and a full military career.

Not having a car is her greatest source of stress, as she struggles to go to work, to medical appointments, grocery store and other routine tasks.

“It’s going to make everything easier, a lot easier. It's a relief of stress,” said Elkins.

Darnell Williams and his wife Armani are the proud owners of a car big enough for their growing family.

They are proud new parents of a week-old baby girl, Avani. They are currently borrowing Armani’s grandmother’s car.

“It’s unbelievable. It’s not real until you are sitting in this car,” said Williams.

The vehicle donations from Caliber and GEICO are part of the National Auto Body Council’s Recycled Rides® program.

For more information on how to apply visit here.