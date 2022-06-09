San Diego implements new water use restrictions

Residents and businesses are urged to limit water use by limiting irrigation and stop washing cars at home.

SAN DIEGO — Amid a worsening drought, the City of San Diego will implement tighter and more stringent water restrictions beginning on June 10.

The implementation of Level 2 water restrictions comes just weeks after Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order to compel additional conservation measures.

WATCH RELATED: Californians could see mandatory water cuts.

According to state water agencies, Californians used 19 percent more water this past March than they did in 2020. Doing so, lowered California's cumulative water savings to just 3.7%.

For San Diego water customers, that means the following rules will be put into place:

Areas without irrigation systems must use a hand-held hose with a shutoff nozzle, hand-held container, or a timer-controlled garden hose sprinkler system.

Irrigation is no longer allowed during and within 48 hours of a rain event.

Landscape irrigation is limited to no more than three days per week before 10 a.m. or after 6 p.m - this does not apply to commercial growers or nurseries, nor to the irrigation of golf course greens and tees.

Use of recycled or non-potable water, when available, is required for construction purposes.

Washing of vehicles at residences is prohibited.

The new rules will stay in effect for one year and are needed in order to avoid even harsher restrictions down the road.

“We are asking San Diegans to take these steps now, so we can help avoid a more dire situation in the near future,” said Director of the City’s Public Utilities Department, Juan Guerreiro. “Water is a precious resource and we must use our water wisely. We hope San Diegans will take the new restrictions to heart and take advantage of the range of rebates and water-saving tips offered.”

WATCH RELATED: Millions must cut water use in drought-stricken California